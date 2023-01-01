Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Folsom
/
Folsom
/
Cheese Fries
Folsom restaurants that serve cheese fries
Relish
401 MacDade Boulevard, Milmont Park
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$4.75
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.75
More about Relish
Delco Steaks Ridley - 336 Kedron Avenue
336 Kedron Avenue, Folsom
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$6.50
Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning & Kraft's cheese whiz
More about Delco Steaks Ridley - 336 Kedron Avenue
