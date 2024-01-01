Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Folsom
/
Folsom
/
Cake
Folsom restaurants that serve cake
Relish
401 MacDade Boulevard, Milmont Park
No reviews yet
Funnel Cake Fries
$7.50
Funnel Cake Fries with Powdered Sugar
More about Relish
Viman Thai Cuisine
500 Macdade Boulevard, Folsom
No reviews yet
Fish Cake
$8.00
Minced fish patties, fried until golden brown & served with sweet & sour sauce
More about Viman Thai Cuisine
