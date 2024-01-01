Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Relish

401 MacDade Boulevard, Milmont Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel Cake Fries$7.50
Funnel Cake Fries with Powdered Sugar
More about Relish
Consumer pic

 

Viman Thai Cuisine

500 Macdade Boulevard, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Cake$8.00
Minced fish patties, fried until golden brown & served with sweet & sour sauce
More about Viman Thai Cuisine

