Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Carolina style pulled pork, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side
More about Smok
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
our signature citrus braised pulled pork, BBQ sauce, fuji apple slaw, red onion, dijon, on toasted brioche bun
More about Smokin Fins
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

181 n college ave, fort collins

No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins

Chips And Salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

Lobsters

Burritos

Cheesecake

Pork Belly

Bread Pudding

Veggie Sandwiches

Map

More near Fort Collins to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston