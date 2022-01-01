Pulled pork sandwiches in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Smok
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Carolina style pulled pork, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side
More about Smokin Fins
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
our signature citrus braised pulled pork, BBQ sauce, fuji apple slaw, red onion, dijon, on toasted brioche bun
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
181 n college ave, fort collins
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles