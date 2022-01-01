Cheese fries in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Smok
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
House red chili and queso poured over a bed of house cut fries, topped with sour cream, jalapenos, green onion, shredded cheese
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
706 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
More about Obstacle Brewing & Grill
Obstacle Brewing & Grill
4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Mozzarella cheese curds breaded and fried | served with Ranch and Marinara
More about Trailhead Tavern
GRILL
Trailhead Tavern
148 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins
|Mountain Cheese Fries
|$7.50
If you’ve had them you know why they’re famous! A heaping pile of our fries covered in melted cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with ketchup and ranch. Add bacon or jalapeños for $1.50 or both for $2.00