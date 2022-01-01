Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
House red chili and queso poured over a bed of house cut fries, topped with sour cream, jalapenos, green onion, shredded cheese
More about Smok
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

706 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (16567 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
More about Fat Shack
Obstacle Brewing & Grill image

 

Obstacle Brewing & Grill

4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Mozzarella cheese curds breaded and fried | served with Ranch and Marinara
More about Obstacle Brewing & Grill
Mountain Cheese Fries image

GRILL

Trailhead Tavern

148 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1124 reviews)
Fast Pay
Mountain Cheese Fries$7.50
If you’ve had them you know why they’re famous! A heaping pile of our fries covered in melted cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with ketchup and ranch. Add bacon or jalapeños for $1.50 or both for $2.00
More about Trailhead Tavern

