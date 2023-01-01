Naan in Framingham
Framingham restaurants that serve naan
More about Bawarchi - Framingham
Bawarchi - Framingham
700 Worcester Road, Framingham
|Bullet Naan
|$4.99
|Plain Naan
|$3.99
Naan
|Butter Naan
|$4.49
More about Rasoi Indian Cuisine
Rasoi Indian Cuisine
855 Worcester Road, Framingham
|GARLIC NAAN
|$0.00
leavened Indian flatbread baked in tandoor and spiced with garlic
|PLAIN NAAN
|$0.00
leavened Indian flatbread that is baked in clay ovens (tandoor) in highest temperatures.
|PESHWARI NAAN
|$5.99
delicious, sweet naan bread stuffed with coconut, fruit and nuts.