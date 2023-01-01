Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ravioli in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve fried ravioli

Consumer pic

 

Box Seats - Franklin

391 East Central Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$9.50
Fried, cheese-filled ravioli served with marinara.
More about Box Seats - Franklin
360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen image

 

360 Italian Kitchen

384 Union Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried cheese raviolis$10.99
More about 360 Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Margherita Pizza

Curry

Clams

Hummus

Cobb Salad

Naan

Garlic Bread

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (604 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston