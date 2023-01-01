Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried ravioli in
Franklin
/
Franklin
/
Fried Ravioli
Franklin restaurants that serve fried ravioli
Box Seats - Franklin
391 East Central Street, Franklin
No reviews yet
Fried Ravioli
$9.50
Fried, cheese-filled ravioli served with marinara.
More about Box Seats - Franklin
360 Italian Kitchen
384 Union Street, Franklin
No reviews yet
Fried cheese raviolis
$10.99
More about 360 Italian Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin
Margherita Pizza
Curry
Clams
Hummus
Cobb Salad
Naan
Garlic Bread
Curry Chicken
More near Franklin to explore
Foxboro
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Walpole
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Medfield
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Woonsocket
No reviews yet
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Plainville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(130 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston