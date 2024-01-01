Potstickers in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve potstickers
Raillery Public House -
280 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin
|Potstickers
|$14.00
Asian Style Pork Dumplings with Sesame-Ginger Dipping Sauce
|Shrimp Potstickers
|$16.00
Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Firecracker Sauce, Crispy Garlic, Chives
Bay Leaf Thai - 3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin, MA 02038
3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin
|(New) Chicken Potstickers (6)
|$9.95
Handmade chicken potstickers made with chicken, scallion, ginger, and cabbage served with light soy-ginger sauce.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy, and Sesame oil