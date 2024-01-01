Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve potstickers

The Publick House Franklin image

 

Raillery Public House -

280 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Potstickers$14.00
Asian Style Pork Dumplings with Sesame-Ginger Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Potstickers$16.00
Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Firecracker Sauce, Crispy Garlic, Chives
More about Raillery Public House -
Item pic

 

Bay Leaf Thai - 3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin, MA 02038

3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(New) Chicken Potstickers (6)$9.95
Handmade chicken potstickers made with chicken, scallion, ginger, and cabbage served with light soy-ginger sauce.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy, and Sesame oil
More about Bay Leaf Thai - 3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin, MA 02038

