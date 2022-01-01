Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Franklin
/
Franklin
/
Cappuccino
Franklin restaurants that serve cappuccino
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S, Franklin
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
espresso with foamy texturized milk
More about FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square #100, Franklin
Avg 4.2
(1295 reviews)
French Truck Cappuccino
$4.50
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
More about Ruby Sunshine
