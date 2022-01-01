Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Pumpernickel + Rye image

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickle + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad$6.00
More about Pumpernickle + Rye
Beans & Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Beans & Bagels

49 E Patrick St, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel Egg Salad Melt$6.69
More about Beans & Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Filet Mignon

Tuna Salad

Cornbread

Italian Subs

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cheese Fries

Fried Rice

Tortellini

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston