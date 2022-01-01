Chicken pizza in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.99
|14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$37.50
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$26.50
|12" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$16.25
More about White Rabbit Gastropub
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White Rabbit Gastropub
18 Market Space, Frederick
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$20.00
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar cheese crown. Topped with diced chicken and bacon and finished with a buttermilk ranch
|Chicken & Waffles PIzza
|$20.00
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
More about Coal Fire Frederick
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Coal Fire Frederick
7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.95
Olive oil, coal oven roasted chicken and scallions with a ranch and buffalo swirl.
|12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$16.95
Olive oil, cheddar cheese, coal oven roasted chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.95