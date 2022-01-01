Chicken pizza in Frederick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.99
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$37.50
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$26.50
12" Chicken Pesto Pizza$16.25
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.00
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar cheese crown. Topped with diced chicken and bacon and finished with a buttermilk ranch
Chicken & Waffles PIzza$20.00
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
More about White Rabbit Gastropub
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coal Fire Frederick

7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.95
Olive oil, coal oven roasted chicken and scallions with a ranch and buffalo swirl.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.95
Olive oil, cheddar cheese, coal oven roasted chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.95
More about Coal Fire Frederick

