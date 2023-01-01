Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sea scallops in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Sea Scallops
Frederick restaurants that serve sea scallops
Lazy Fish -
10 E Patrick St, Frederick
No reviews yet
Sea Scallop
$9.00
Hotate
More about Lazy Fish -
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
No reviews yet
Sea Scallop Dinner
$40.00
Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Sea Scallops in Bacon
$20.00
Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
