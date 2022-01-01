Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

Chocolate Mousse$6.99
Hand whipped chocolate topped with whipped cream.
Sage Cakery

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick

Chocolate Mousse Parfait$6.25
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$5.99
Homemade Chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream.
SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse$6.99
Our homemade, light and fluffy, whipped chocolate delight!
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Silky chocolate mousse in an Oreo crust served with fresh whipped cream.
