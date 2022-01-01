Burritos in Frederick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burritos$13.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice and cheese and your choice of filling.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPINACH BURRITO$14.99
A large soft tortilla rolled with sautéed spinach and cheese, topped with our homemade spinach sauce and cheese.
VEGETABLE BURRITO$14.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed red onions and vegetables, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese.
BURRITOS$13.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, rice and cheese, rolled and topped with red chili sauce, green tomatillo sauce and cheese.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Beef Burrito image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
Grilled Steak Burrito$17.99
Grilled Chicken Burrito$16.99
More about Mexicali Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito, Rice & Beans$6.50
Burrito Gigante$15.50
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boxed Meal Chicken Burrito$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
Boxed Meal Beef Burrito$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
Burrito Bowl Steak Fajita$12.00
More about Casa Rico
Item pic

TACOS

Big Papi's

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$12.95
Mexican Rice & Beans, Cotija Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Burrito Bowl$12.95
Mexican Rice & Beans, Cotija Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Your Choice of Meat.
More about Big Papi's

