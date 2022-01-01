Burritos in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve burritos
More about Cacique Restaurant
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Burritos
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice and cheese and your choice of filling.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|SPINACH BURRITO
|$14.99
A large soft tortilla rolled with sautéed spinach and cheese, topped with our homemade spinach sauce and cheese.
|VEGETABLE BURRITO
|$14.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed red onions and vegetables, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese.
|BURRITOS
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, rice and cheese, rolled and topped with red chili sauce, green tomatillo sauce and cheese.
More about Mexicali Cantina
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Beef Burrito
|$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
|Grilled Steak Burrito
|$17.99
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$16.99
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|Burrito, Rice & Beans
|$6.50
|Burrito Gigante
|$15.50
More about Casa Rico
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Rico
1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick
|Boxed Meal Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
|Boxed Meal Beef Burrito
|$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
|Burrito Bowl Steak Fajita
|$12.00