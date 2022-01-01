Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve ceviche

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Mixto$14.99
Fresh Tilapia, shrimp, and squid marinated in fresh lime juice, with red onions, cilantro, celery, garlic, ginger, and jalapenos.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mayta's Peruvian

5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mayta's Ceviche$18.99
Ceviche Mixto$18.99
More about Mayta's Peruvian
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CEVICHE DE PESCADO*$14.99
Tender white fish, marinated with fresh lime juice, onions, peppers, and cilantro.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Mixto *$12.99
Our version of the popular seafood salad consisting of flounder, shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in fresh squeezed lemon juice, red onions, fresh ginger, jalapeño peppers, and a touch of cilantro.
More about Mexicali Cantina
THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR image

 

THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR

1170 W PATRICK ST STE E, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON CEVICHE$11.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, red onion, garlic and spicy lime vinaigrette served with wonton chips
More about THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR

