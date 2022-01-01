Ceviche in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve ceviche
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Ceviche Mixto
|$14.99
Fresh Tilapia, shrimp, and squid marinated in fresh lime juice, with red onions, cilantro, celery, garlic, ginger, and jalapenos.
Mayta's Peruvian
5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Mayta's Ceviche
|$18.99
|Ceviche Mixto
|$18.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|CEVICHE DE PESCADO*
|$14.99
Tender white fish, marinated with fresh lime juice, onions, peppers, and cilantro.
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Ceviche Mixto *
|$12.99
Our version of the popular seafood salad consisting of flounder, shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in fresh squeezed lemon juice, red onions, fresh ginger, jalapeño peppers, and a touch of cilantro.