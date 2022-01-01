Fajitas in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve fajitas
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Vegetable Fajita
|$16.99
Vegetables seasoned in a light Cacique blend served on a sizzling platter.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.99
Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
|Fajita For 2!
|$40.99
A delicious sharable fajita, with your choice of marinated and grilled steak or chicken breast. Served with rice and beans. (Serves 2-3)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|FAJITA TRIOS
|$24.99
Three in one combo, with char grilled beef, chicken and shrimp.
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$19.99
Tender strips of marinated and chargrilled chicken breasts.
|SEAFOOD FAJITA
|$36.00
6 oz. lobster tail, shrimp and scallops topped with our homemade seafood sauce, served sizzling over onions, peppers and tomatoes with Mexican rice, pinto bean, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Family Combo Fajita
|$73.99
Our "Combo Fajita" comes with grilled steak and chicken fajita, Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, tortillas, and Chips & Salsa. (discount not applicable)
|Vegetable Fajita
|$18.99
Fresh seasonal vegetables served steamed on a sizzling platter. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Fajita de Camarones
|$21.99
Fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned and broiled Mexicali-style. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|Steak Fajitas
|$14.99
|Mixed Fajitas
|$14.50