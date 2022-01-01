Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Fajita$16.99
Vegetables seasoned in a light Cacique blend served on a sizzling platter.
Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Fajita For 2!$40.99
A delicious sharable fajita, with your choice of marinated and grilled steak or chicken breast. Served with rice and beans. (Serves 2-3)
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FAJITA TRIOS$24.99
Three in one combo, with char grilled beef, chicken and shrimp.
CHICKEN FAJITAS$19.99
Tender strips of marinated and chargrilled chicken breasts.
SEAFOOD FAJITA$36.00
6 oz. lobster tail, shrimp and scallops topped with our homemade seafood sauce, served sizzling over onions, peppers and tomatoes with Mexican rice, pinto bean, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Family Combo Fajita$73.99
Our "Combo Fajita" comes with grilled steak and chicken fajita, Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, tortillas, and Chips & Salsa. (discount not applicable)
Vegetable Fajita$18.99
Fresh seasonal vegetables served steamed on a sizzling platter. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Fajita de Camarones$21.99
Fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned and broiled Mexicali-style. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$14.99
Mixed Fajitas$14.50
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Meal Chicken Fajita for 2$30.00
with rice, beans, sour cream, tortllas, chips & salsa
CHICKEN FAJITA$14.00
Boxed Meal Steak Fajita Fajita Tacos$14.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Casa Rico

