Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$16.99
Seasoned Tilapia filet bites, or seasoned shrimp, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACOS$17.99
Two soft flour tortillas open-face with grilled shrimp, topped with a mayo-chipotle sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with white rice and black beans.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with grilled sjrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$21.00
Cajun seared shrimp, guacamole, pineapple relish, in a crispy corn taco, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla
More about Brewer's Alley
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$22.00
Three flour tortillas topped with Dutch's dynamite shrimp, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Cheese Fries

Cucumber Salad

Short Ribs

Bean Burritos

Cookies

Fried Rice

Flan

Rigatoni

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston