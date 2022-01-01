Shrimp tacos in Frederick
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.99
Seasoned Tilapia filet bites, or seasoned shrimp, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$17.99
Two soft flour tortillas open-face with grilled shrimp, topped with a mayo-chipotle sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with white rice and black beans.
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with grilled sjrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$21.00
Cajun seared shrimp, guacamole, pineapple relish, in a crispy corn taco, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla