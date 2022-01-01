Ice cream sandwiches in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
More about Sage Cakery
Sage Cakery
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick
|Cookies n Cream Ice Cream Sandwich!!
|$5.25
More about White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space
18 Market Space, Frederick
|Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
|$9.00
Best darn ice cream sandwiches you'll ever taste. Choose from 6 delicious flavors: Chocolate Blackout, Miso Churro, Key Lime Pie, Cookie Monster, Strawberry Shortcake or Salted Caramel.