Ice cream sandwiches in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

Sage Cakery

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies n Cream Ice Cream Sandwich!!$5.25
More about Sage Cakery
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches$9.00
Best darn ice cream sandwiches you'll ever taste. Choose from 6 delicious flavors: Chocolate Blackout, Miso Churro, Key Lime Pie, Cookie Monster, Strawberry Shortcake or Salted Caramel.
More about White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space
Fifty Fifty image

 

Fifty Fifty

300 East 2nd Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickled Peach Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
Pickled peache ice cream on gingerbread cookies, scratch made by Sweet Hollow Bakery
More about Fifty Fifty

