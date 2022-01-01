Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Crispy Chicken Salad$7.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
With mixed lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and mixed cheeses. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Half Crispy Chicken Salad$7.99
With mixed lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and mixed cheeses. Served with honey mustard dressing
More about Legends Grille
Super Rico Fredericksburg image

 

Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road, fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Traditional Chicken Taco Salad (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl)$12.99
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Tuna Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

Penne

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Cookies

Sicilian Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (31 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston