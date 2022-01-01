Santa fe salad in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve santa fe salad
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Santa Fe Salad
|$11.00
A Southern Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast accompanied with Corn and Black Bean Salad. Dressed with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Served over Spring Greens.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
SOUPS • SALADS
Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg
|Santa Fe Salad
|$11.00
A Southern Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast accompanied with Corn and Black Bean Salad. Dressed with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Served over Spring Greens.