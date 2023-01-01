Steak burritos in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve steak burritos
Mi Tierra - Fredricksburg NEW - 10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY
10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY, FREDRICKSBURG
|STEAK Burrito
|$12.00
Super Rico Fredericksburg
2386 plank road, fredericksburg
|Carne Azada (Grilled Steak) Burrito
|$13.99
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Steak Sirloin Strips, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
|Grilled Steak Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla Burrito
Grilled Steak, White Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Cheese.
And 1 side of Fries.