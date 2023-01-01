Steak burritos in Fredericksburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mi Tierra - Fredricksburg NEW - 10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY

10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY, FREDRICKSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAK Burrito$12.00
More about Mi Tierra - Fredricksburg NEW - 10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY
Super Rico Fredericksburg image

 

Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road, fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Azada (Grilled Steak) Burrito$13.99
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Steak Sirloin Strips, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Grilled Steak Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla Burrito
Grilled Steak, White Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Cheese.
And 1 side of Fries.
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg

