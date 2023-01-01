Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve katsu curry

Main pic

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE CURRY KATSU$20.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
Restaurant banner

 

CHOMP

181 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY KATSU UDON$18.95
HOUSE MADE UDON SOUP WITH CHICKEN KATSU, CURRY, GREEN ONION
More about CHOMP

Map

Map

