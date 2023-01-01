Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Katsu curry in
Fullerton
/
Fullerton
/
Katsu Curry
Fullerton restaurants that serve katsu curry
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
No reviews yet
CHEESE CURRY KATSU
$20.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
CHOMP
181 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton
No reviews yet
CURRY KATSU UDON
$18.95
HOUSE MADE UDON SOUP WITH CHICKEN KATSU, CURRY, GREEN ONION
More about CHOMP
Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton
Salmon
Fried Rice
Cheesecake
Chicken Salad
French Toast
Eel
Octopus
Soft Shell Crabs
More near Fullerton to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4.1
(33 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1093 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(925 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(83 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(645 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(354 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston