Gardena bakeries you'll love

Go
Gardena restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Gardena

Torrance Bakery image

CAKES

Torrance Bakery

15934 S. Western Avenue, Gardena

Avg 4.3 (542 reviews)
Takeout
More about Torrance Bakery
0007 - Gardena image

 

0007 - Gardena

1386 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0007 - Gardena
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

15466 S. Western, Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Marie Callender’s

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gardena

Boba Tea

Map

More near Gardena to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston