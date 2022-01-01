Brulee in Gardena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen image

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Packaged Creme Brulee$3.70
Enjoy our homemade style Creme Brulee at home.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Item pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena

1717 W. Artesia Blvd, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena

