Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Rollin Local image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rollin Local - Georgetown

732 Front St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet potato fries$3.50
More about Rollin Local - Georgetown
Banner pic

 

River Room Restaurant

801 Front St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
More about River Room Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Cake

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Chicken Pasta

Pies

Calamari

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (10 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1178 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (493 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (178 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (730 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston