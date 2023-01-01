Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Georgetown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rollin Local - Georgetown
732 Front St, Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(831 reviews)
Sweet potato fries
$3.50
More about Rollin Local - Georgetown
River Room Restaurant
801 Front St, Georgetown
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.95
More about River Room Restaurant
