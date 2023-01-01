Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Grits
Georgetown restaurants that serve grits
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rollin Local - Georgetown
732 Front St, Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(831 reviews)
Shrimp and Grits
$14.95
Fried Flounder with Grits and Tomatos
$14.95
More about Rollin Local - Georgetown
River Room Restaurant
801 Front St, Georgetown
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits Dinner
$21.95
More about River Room Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown
Caesar Salad
Chili
Cake
Calamari
Scallops
Goat Cheese Salad
Chicken Pasta
Pies
More near Georgetown to explore
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.7
(76 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Conway
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(8 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(132 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(122 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(161 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(643 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston