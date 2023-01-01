Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve grits

Rollin Local image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rollin Local - Georgetown

732 Front St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$14.95
Fried Flounder with Grits and Tomatos$14.95
More about Rollin Local - Georgetown
Banner pic

 

River Room Restaurant

801 Front St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits Dinner$21.95
More about River Room Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Caesar Salad

Chili

Cake

Calamari

Scallops

Goat Cheese Salad

Chicken Pasta

Pies

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston