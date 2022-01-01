Crab rolls in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve crab rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN
Sushi Ramen Go
1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Spicy Crab Crunch Roll
|$6.50
spicy crab mix, cucumber, topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce
|Crab Hand Roll
|$6.50
|Crab Roll
|$7.00
crab, avocado, cucumber
Sushi Ave Express
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert
|Spicy Crab Tempura Roll
|$8.95
Panko crust spicy crab roll, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|Spicy Crab Roll
|$6.50
Spicy crab, cucumber