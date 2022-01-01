Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve crab rolls

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN

Sushi Ramen Go

1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crab Crunch Roll$6.50
spicy crab mix, cucumber, topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce
Crab Hand Roll$6.50
Crab Roll$7.00
crab, avocado, cucumber
Sushi Ave Express

1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Crab Tempura Roll$8.95
Panko crust spicy crab roll, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Spicy Crab Roll$6.50
Spicy crab, cucumber
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
spicy crab, cucumber
