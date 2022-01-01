Taco salad in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve taco salad
The Coffee Shop
3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert
|Taco Salad Wrap
|$9.25
Taco Salad Mix (Black Beans, Corn, & Taco Seasoning), Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Fritos, & Vegan Chipotle Mayo
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Salad served in a flour tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with tomatoes, cheese, & green onions. Served w/ Roasted Bell Pepper dressing on the side.
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|Taco Salad
|$12.25
fresh greens | pinto beans | pico de gallo | guacamole | choice of meat | sub steak, grilled chicken or shrimp $2
Gecko Grill Gilbert
4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Taco Salad
|$13.49
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of shredded beef, asada, chicken or pork topped with guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca and cheese.
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, choice of meat, topped with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo salsa
