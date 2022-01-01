Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve taco salad

The Coffee Shop image

 

The Coffee Shop

3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Wrap$9.25
Taco Salad Mix (Black Beans, Corn, & Taco Seasoning), Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Fritos, & Vegan Chipotle Mayo
More about The Coffee Shop
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.6 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.50
Salad served in a flour tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with tomatoes, cheese, & green onions. Served w/ Roasted Bell Pepper dressing on the side.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.25
fresh greens | pinto beans | pico de gallo | guacamole | choice of meat | sub steak, grilled chicken or shrimp $2
More about La Ristra
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Gecko Grill Gilbert

4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.49
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of shredded beef, asada, chicken or pork topped with guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca and cheese.
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
Item pic

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.99
Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, choice of meat, topped with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo salsa
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

 

Nando's Mexican Cafe

1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.50
Mixed salad served in a tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped w/ chopped tomatoes, cheese and green onions. Served with Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side.
Taco Salad$12.50
Salad served in a flour tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with tomatoes, cheese, & green onions. Served w/ Roasted Bell Pepper dressing on the side.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe

