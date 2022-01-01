Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve scallops

Sushi Brokers image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Brokers

50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2pc Scallop$9.75
More about Sushi Brokers
Sushi Ramen Go image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN

Sushi Ramen Go

1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Handroll$7.00
More about Sushi Ramen Go
Item pic

 

Sushi Ave Express

1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Scallop Roll$6.95
Spicy scallop, cucumber
Spicy Scallop Nigiri$5.95
Spicy Scallop Sashimi$12.50
More about Sushi Ave Express
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Bacon Wrapped Scallops$15.49
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Scallop Roll$13.00
crab stick, avocado, topped with baked scallop, cran mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Spicy Scallop Nigiri$5.00
More about Sushi Ave

