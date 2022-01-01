Brisket in Gilbert

BBQ • HOT DOGS

Caldwell County Mexi-Q

546 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Birria Taco$4.95
Yellow corn tortilla lightly fried and folded on half, filled with brisket birria, white cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with consome
Brisket Tostada$5.95
Corn Tortilla shell topped with refried beans, prime brisket, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and red sauce.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Caldwell County BBQ

18324 E Nunneley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Brisket$28.95
Moist and tender mesquite smoked prime brisket. Your choice of lean or juicy brisket. 2-3 servings per pound.
TACOS • RIBS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Arizona BBQ Company

1534 E. Ray Rd. #110, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Fresh to Order, Hand Sliced Brisket. Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.
Brisket Platter$18.00
1/2 lb. Brisket. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.
