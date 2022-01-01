Pancakes in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve pancakes
Over Easy
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert
|(2) Protein Pancake
|$8.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
|Kids M&M Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
|Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup
Liberty Market
230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|STACK PANCAKES
|$12.50
three, hot off the griddle with syrup. add blueberries or chocolate chips or bacon +3
|SINGLE PANCAKE
|$4.00
single buttermilk pancake
|PLAIN STACK PANCAKES
|$10.00
three, hot off the griddle pancakes with syrup