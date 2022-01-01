Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Seasonal)$6.00
Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips
More about Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline
PIZZA • SALADS

Fire and Brimstone

3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup of week Bowl- Chicken tortilla$10.00
Topped with sour cream and cilantro (Gf and also available dairy free if no sour cream is specified)
Soup of the week Cup- Chicken tortilla$6.00
Topped with sour cream and cilantro (Gf and also available dairy free if no sour cream is specified)
More about Fire and Brimstone

