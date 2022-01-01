Chicken tortilla soup in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
More about Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline
Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Seasonal)
|$6.00
Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips
More about Fire and Brimstone
PIZZA • SALADS
Fire and Brimstone
3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert
|Soup of week Bowl- Chicken tortilla
|$10.00
Topped with sour cream and cilantro (Gf and also available dairy free if no sour cream is specified)
|Soup of the week Cup- Chicken tortilla
|$6.00
Topped with sour cream and cilantro (Gf and also available dairy free if no sour cream is specified)