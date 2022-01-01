Chicken fajitas in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.50
Grilled chicken sautéed with tomato, onion, red, and green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla. Accompanied with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Gecko Grill Gilbert
4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Chicken Fajita Burro
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, vegetables, spinach cheese sauce and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Nando's Mexican Cafe
1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.50
Grilled chicken sautéed with tomato, onion, red, and green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla.
Accompanied with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.50
Marinated strips of chicken grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.