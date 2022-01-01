Tostadas in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve tostadas
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Bean Tostada
|$6.50
|Chicken Tostada
|$6.95
BBQ • HOT DOGS
Caldwell County Mexi-Q
546 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Brisket Tostada
|$7.95
Corn Tortilla shell topped with refried beans, prime brisket, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and red sauce.
Boca Taqueria
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Bean Tostada
|$3.50
Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Gecko Grill Gilbert
4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Bean Tostada
|$7.49
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.
|Ceviche Tostada
|$8.99
A crispy, flat corn tortilla topped with cold shrimp salad, avocado and a slice of orange.
|Meat Tostada
|$8.49
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Ceviche Tostada
|$5.99
|Tostada
|$2.59