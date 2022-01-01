Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve tostadas

Isabel's Amor image

 

Isabel's Amor

1490 E Williams Field Rd., Gilbert

Avg 4 (519 reviews)
Takeout
K Tostada$7.00
More about Isabel's Amor
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.6 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean Tostada$6.50
Chicken Tostada$6.95
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Brisket Tostada image

BBQ • HOT DOGS

Caldwell County Mexi-Q

546 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Tostada$7.95
Corn Tortilla shell topped with refried beans, prime brisket, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and red sauce.
More about Caldwell County Mexi-Q
Boca Taqueria image

 

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bean Tostada$3.50
Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Bean Tostada$3.50
Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
More about Boca Taqueria
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Gecko Grill Gilbert

4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Bean Tostada$7.49
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.
Ceviche Tostada$8.99
A crispy, flat corn tortilla topped with cold shrimp salad, avocado and a slice of orange.
Meat Tostada$8.49
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
Item pic

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Tostada$5.99
Tostada$2.59
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

 

Nando's Mexican Cafe

1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Guacamole Tostada$6.95
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe

