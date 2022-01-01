Tacos in Gilbert

Item pic

TACOS

Some Burros

2597 S Market St, GILBERT

Avg 4 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$3.75
Ground Beef Potato Taco$3.25
Chicken Taco$2.25
More about Some Burros
Item pic

 

Joyride Taco

302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$2.50
Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
Carnitas Taco$2.50
Braised pork shoulder, tomatillo salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
Chipotle Shrimp Taco$3.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
More about Joyride Taco
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco$4.25
3 Generation Tacos$14.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
More about La Ristra
Brisket Birria Taco image

BBQ • HOT DOGS

Caldwell County Mexi-Q

546 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Birria Taco$4.95
Yellow corn tortilla lightly fried and folded on half, filled with brisket birria, white cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with consome
Smoked Carnitas Taco$3.95
Soft Flour tortilla folded on half filled with smoke green chili, onions and cilantro
More about Caldwell County Mexi-Q
Shrimp Taco image

 

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$5.25
Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
More about Boca Taqueria
Crispy Taco image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Gecko Grill Gilbert

4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Taco$5.49
Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
Three Taco Plate image

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Taco Plate$11.50
Three tacos with choice of meat & tortilla shells served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and a side of refried beans and spanish rice
Carne Asada Taco$2.99
Pastor Taco$2.50
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Some Burros

1335 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$3.75
More about Some Burros

