Tacos in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS
Some Burros
2597 S Market St, GILBERT
|Fish Taco
|$3.75
|Ground Beef Potato Taco
|$3.25
|Chicken Taco
|$2.25
Joyride Taco
302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.50
Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.50
Braised pork shoulder, tomatillo salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
|Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$3.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|Taco
|$4.25
|3 Generation Tacos
|$14.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
BBQ • HOT DOGS
Caldwell County Mexi-Q
546 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Brisket Birria Taco
|$4.95
Yellow corn tortilla lightly fried and folded on half, filled with brisket birria, white cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with consome
|Smoked Carnitas Taco
|$3.95
Soft Flour tortilla folded on half filled with smoke green chili, onions and cilantro
Boca Taqueria
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
|Salmon Taco
|$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Gecko Grill Gilbert
4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Crispy Taco
|$5.49
Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Three Taco Plate
|$11.50
Three tacos with choice of meat & tortilla shells served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and a side of refried beans and spanish rice
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.99
|Pastor Taco
|$2.50