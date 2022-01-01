Pad thai in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Ta Lew Thai Bistro

1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$12.00
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert

Avg 4.9 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105, Gilbert

Avg 3.9 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101, Gilbert

Avg 4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
House Pad Thai image

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN

Clever Koi

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Pad Thai$12.00
Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds.
*Contains fish sauce.
Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal
More about Clever Koi

Map

