Pad thai in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve pad thai
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert
|Pad Thai
|$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
DUMPLINGS • RAMEN
Clever Koi
60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert
|House Pad Thai
|$12.00
Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds.
*Contains fish sauce.
Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal