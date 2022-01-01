Curry in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants that serve curry

Panang Curry image

 

Ta Lew Thai Bistro

1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry
Yellow Curry
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Yellow Curry image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert

Avg 4.9 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Massaman Curry image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105, Gilbert

Avg 3.9 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Yellow Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Yellow Curry image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101, Gilbert

Avg 4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

