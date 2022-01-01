Curry in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve curry
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
|Massaman Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105, Gilbert
|Massaman Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101, Gilbert
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.