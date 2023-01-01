Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Source -

3150 E Ray Rd Ste 104, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$15.00
More about Source -
PIZZA • SALADS

Fire and Brimstone

3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Seasonal veggies, hummus, citrus vinaigrette, arugula
More about Fire and Brimstone

