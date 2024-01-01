Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian pizza in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

PIZZA • SALADS

Fire and Brimstone

3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza (vegetarian)$13.00
More about Fire and Brimstone
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Personal Vegetarian Pizza$12.49
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza$14.49
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Small Vegetarian Pizza$18.99
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert

