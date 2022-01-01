Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Glen Allen

Glen Allen restaurants
Glen Allen restaurants that serve tacos

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.2 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Pork Tacos$14.00
Marinated cuban pulled pork, crisp cilantro lime slaw, pickle slice drizzled with lemon-cayenne aioli, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
Mahi Fish Tacos$14.00
Seasoned Mahi, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, ancho chipotle sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.
More about Capital Ale House
Vinnys Italian Grill

10221 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Taco$21.99
chicken hot pepper fresh tomato cheddar doritos
More about Vinnys Italian Grill

