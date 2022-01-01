Glendale Chicken restaurants you'll love

Glendale restaurants
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Glendale

ROCKBIRD image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

ROCKBIRD

1147 E Colorado St, Glendale

Avg 4.6 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Baja Bird Sandwich$12.50
House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes
Fried Honey Bird Sandwich$12.50
House honey mustard, house pickles and fresh tomatoes
Fried Wok Bird Sandwich$12.50
Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw
More about ROCKBIRD
Cluck & Blaze image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluck & Blaze

4000 San Fernando Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.6 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Main Chick$11.99
Breast Fillet, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
The Main Chick Combo$14.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side + 1 Beverage
Tenders$10.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.
More about Cluck & Blaze
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chick Next Door - L.A.

1600 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (1447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Steve's Fries$10.49
fries, mac n cheese, chicken tender, chick sauce
1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)$12.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)$13.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
More about Chick Next Door - L.A.

