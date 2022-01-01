Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Gloucester
/
Gloucester
/
Muffins
Gloucester restaurants that serve muffins
Happy Humpback Cafe
2 Lexington Ave, Gloucester
No reviews yet
Corn Muffin
$2.99
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.99
Blueberry Muffin
$2.99
More about Happy Humpback Cafe
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mile Marker One
75 Essex Ave, Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(1606 reviews)
M1Mc MUFFIN
$10.00
More about Mile Marker One
