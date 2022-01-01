Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Goodyear

Go
Goodyear restaurants
Toast

Goodyear restaurants that serve chicken salad

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Avg 4.3 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed vegetables with steamed chicken served with your choice of dressing.
(Choice of Salad Dressing include Ranch, Vinegar & Oil or Peanut dressing)
More about Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Buffalo Spot - Goodyear

14130 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, tomatoes, red onions and cucembers. Served with a dressing of your choice.
More about Buffalo Spot - Goodyear

