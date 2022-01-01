Chicken salad in Goodyear
Goodyear restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
NOODLES
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
|Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed vegetables with steamed chicken served with your choice of dressing.
(Choice of Salad Dressing include Ranch, Vinegar & Oil or Peanut dressing)
More about Buffalo Spot - Goodyear
Buffalo Spot - Goodyear
14130 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, tomatoes, red onions and cucembers. Served with a dressing of your choice.