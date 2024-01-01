Wontons in Goodyear
Goodyear restaurants that serve wontons
Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
15611 West McDowell Road, Goodyear
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$0.00
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with greenonion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
NOODLES
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$18.99
Shrimp wontons, vegetables and BBQ pork.
|Wonton Soup
|$15.99
Ground pork wontons, vegetables and BBQ pork.
|Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup
|$16.99
Egg noodles soup with shrimp wontons, vegetables and slices of BBQ pork.
Topped with green onions and cilantro.