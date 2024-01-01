Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Goodyear

Go
Goodyear restaurants
Toast

Goodyear restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

15611 West McDowell Road, Goodyear

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Crab Wontons$0.00
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with greenonion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
Item pic

NOODLES

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Avg 4.3 (1082 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wonton Soup$18.99
Shrimp wontons, vegetables and BBQ pork.
Wonton Soup$15.99
Ground pork wontons, vegetables and BBQ pork.
Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup$16.99
Egg noodles soup with shrimp wontons, vegetables and slices of BBQ pork.
Topped with green onions and cilantro.
More about Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

