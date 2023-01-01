Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Goodyear

Goodyear restaurants
Goodyear restaurants that serve curry

NOODLES

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Avg 4.3 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry$0.00
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, onions, carrots and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.
Pa- Nang Curry$0.00
Pa-nang paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, peanut sauce and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.
Red Curry$0.00
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, basil leaves and your choice of protein.
Served with steamed rice.
More about Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot- Goodyear - 13291 West McDowell Road

13291 West McDowell Road, Goodyear

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Goat$25.99
Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot- Goodyear - 13291 West McDowell Road
