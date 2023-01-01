Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Granby

Granby restaurants that serve fish and chips

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.00
Pollock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce
More about At The Barn
Z Express image

 

Z expire

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

Takeout
B. Fish and Chips$22.80
pollock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce
More about Z expire

