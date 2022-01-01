Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Chicken Parmesan
Granby restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
Avg 4.5
(581 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan
$14.00
over linguini, marinara
Chicken Parmesan
$20.00
over linguini, marinara
More about La Figata
Z expire
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
No reviews yet
F. Chicken Parmesan
$24.00
over linguine, marinara
More about Z expire
