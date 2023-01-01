Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Granby

Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve french toast

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast$14.00
Brioche, cream cheese, pepitas, maple cider reduction
More about At The Barn
Consumer pic

TAPAS

Zen Marketplace

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$8.00
2 slices of French toast served with maple syrup
More about Zen Marketplace

Map

