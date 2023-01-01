Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Granby
/
Granby
/
French Toast
Granby restaurants that serve french toast
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast
$14.00
Brioche, cream cheese, pepitas, maple cider reduction
More about At The Barn
TAPAS
Zen Marketplace
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
Avg 4.5
(23 reviews)
French Toast
$8.00
2 slices of French toast served with maple syrup
More about Zen Marketplace
