Chocolate cake in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Chocolate Cake
Granby restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SUSHI
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
Avg 4.4
(612 reviews)
Chocolate mousse cake With Mochi Ice Cream
$8.00
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
SANDWICHES
Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
83 Salmon Brook St, Granby
Avg 4.1
(176 reviews)
Chocolate Pound Cake
$4.25
More about Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
