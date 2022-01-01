Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Grasonville

Grasonville restaurants
Grasonville restaurants that serve caesar salad

Fisherman’s Inn image

 

Fisherman’s Inn

3116 Main St, Grasonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine, freshly grated parmesan
cheese, homemade toasted cheese croutons tossed with our signature dressing
More about Fisherman’s Inn
Item pic

 

Harris Crab House

433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.50
Large Salad made with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Croutons, Tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing and served with Garlic Bread
More about Harris Crab House
The Narrows Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Narrows Restaurant

3023 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.00
Traditional style, aged Parmesan Reggiano
More about The Narrows Restaurant

