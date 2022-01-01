Caesar salad in Grasonville
Grasonville restaurants that serve caesar salad
Fisherman’s Inn
3116 Main St, Grasonville
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Crisp romaine, freshly grated parmesan
cheese, homemade toasted cheese croutons tossed with our signature dressing
Harris Crab House
433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Large Salad made with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Croutons, Tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing and served with Garlic Bread