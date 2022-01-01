Clams in Grasonville
Fisherman’s Inn
3116 Main St, Grasonville
|Littleneck Clams Bistro Style
|$18.99
18 sweet tender littlenecks steamed open in a white wine garlic herb broth, served with garlic cheese toast for dipping
|Fried Clam Strips
|$17.99
Harris Crab House
433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville
|Fried Softshell Clams
|$21.95
Fried Soft Shell Clams
Whole bodied Local Soft Shell Clams Hand Breaded and Fried.
**Upon Availability**
|Cherrystone Clams (12)
|$16.95
Chesapeake Middlenecks
|Fried Softshell Clam Entree
|$29.95
Chesapeake Bay whole fried soft belly clams.